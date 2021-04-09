Core melt localisation device installed at unit 4 of Kudankulam nuclear plant: Rosatom

The case of the core melt localisation device or the "core catcher" has been installed at power unit 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian company building the reactor said on Friday.

Four nuclear power reactors of VVER-1000 Russian design are being built at Kudankuam. Two units - 1 and 2 - are already operational. All units are designed to generate 1,000 MW of electricity.

Core melt localisation device is a unique piece of equipment developed by Russian nuclear experts. It is one of the most important nuclear power plant (NPP) safety systems. The case of the device weighs over 160 tons. A heavy-duty crane was used for its installation.

"The case of the core melt localization device or the so-called core catcher has been installed in the design position under the reactor pit of the power unit 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. This installation is an important step of the NPP construction," Vadim Khlivenko, Deputy Director for Projects in India, Head of Construction Division at Kudankulam NPP construction site, said.

"It is a unique system of NPP projection and the first large-size equipment item that is installed in the reactor building. Currently, core catchers are installed at all the NPPs constructed under Russian designs," Khlivenko added.

The core catcher for unit 4 was shipped to the Kudankulam plant on the ZEA FOCUS marine vessel in December 2019.

The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) is building the reactor at Kudankulam.

