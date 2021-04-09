Khattar lays foundation stone for renovation work of temple in Gurgaon
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday laid the foundation stone for renovation works for the famous Sheetla Mata temple in Gurgaon. The new building of the temple will be constructed in a phased manner on an area of about 11.5 acres and will cost about Rs 200 crore, an official statement said.
On the occasion, the chief minister took part in a 'yajna' organised for the construction of the new building of the temple. Khattar said that there was a demand for devotees for the expansion of the temple's building.
The construction of this building will cost about Rs 200 crore and it will be done in three phases. After the construction is complete, enough space will be available for 5 lakh devotees in the temple premises, he said.
