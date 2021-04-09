Forest guard killed in rhino attack

Forest guard killed in rhino attackPTI | Barpeta | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:36 IST
A forest guard was killed when a rhino attacked him at Manas National park in the Barpeta district of lower Assam on Friday, officials said.
The forest guard identified as Animesh Deka of Bhabanipur village was killed by the rhino at Kokilabari beat under Bhuyanpara range of Manas National Park, the officials said.
Deka was going to Lakshibazar from Teklai camp under Bhuyanpara with his two colleagues on a motorcycle when they came across the rhino.
They blank fired for safety but Animesh Deka fell down from the bike and the rhino attacked him killing him on the spot.
Deka's body was sent to Musalpur for postmortem before it was taken to his residence at Bhabanipur in the district, they added.
