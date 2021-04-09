Fake manufacturing unit raided in Gurugram, one arrested

One person was arrested in Gurgaon on Friday after a unit in Gurugram manufacturing fake products was raided. Several fake products were also recovered from the unit. As per a statement, the raid was conducted after a complaint was received regarding the manufacturing of duplicate Minda Industries Ltd products being manufactured from an employee of Brand Protection with Nucleion Risk Consulting Pvt. Ltd. 18, Gurugram, an authorized representative of Minda Industries.

"After verification, a raid was conducted at the second floor of a building in Sultan Puri where one person was found working on a Moulding machine. His identity was revealed as Satrughan Singh," the statement said, adding that he was caught red-handed manufacturing filters of UNO MINDA & MINDA (HONDA TWO WHEELERS) without any authorisation. Products recovered from the raid include - 540 pieces of KVT air filter 3G, 640 pieces of mestro air filter, 979 pieces of air filter cap, one moulding machine and one dye.

A case has been registered at the Sultan Puri Police Station in Delhi. "During interrogation, Singh revealed that he works as a two-wheeler repair person at the Madipur footpath. He used to make duplicate Minda products at this rented place and used to sell those items from his working place and also to the other footpath sellers," the statement added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

