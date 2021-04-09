Left Menu

Fake manufacturing unit raided in Gurugram, one arrested

One person was arrested in Gurgaon on Friday after a unit in Gurugram manufacturing fake products was raided. Several fake products were also recovered from the unit.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:53 IST
Fake manufacturing unit raided in Gurugram, one arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One person was arrested in Gurgaon on Friday after a unit in Gurugram manufacturing fake products was raided. Several fake products were also recovered from the unit. As per a statement, the raid was conducted after a complaint was received regarding the manufacturing of duplicate Minda Industries Ltd products being manufactured from an employee of Brand Protection with Nucleion Risk Consulting Pvt. Ltd. 18, Gurugram, an authorized representative of Minda Industries.

"After verification, a raid was conducted at the second floor of a building in Sultan Puri where one person was found working on a Moulding machine. His identity was revealed as Satrughan Singh," the statement said, adding that he was caught red-handed manufacturing filters of UNO MINDA & MINDA (HONDA TWO WHEELERS) without any authorisation. Products recovered from the raid include - 540 pieces of KVT air filter 3G, 640 pieces of mestro air filter, 979 pieces of air filter cap, one moulding machine and one dye.

A case has been registered at the Sultan Puri Police Station in Delhi. "During interrogation, Singh revealed that he works as a two-wheeler repair person at the Madipur footpath. He used to make duplicate Minda products at this rented place and used to sell those items from his working place and also to the other footpath sellers," the statement added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google confirms Pixel 5a 5G will be available later this year

Responding to the rumours that Google has cancelled Pixel 5a, the successor to mid-range Pixel 4a, due to global chip shortage, the company on Friday said that the smartphone will be available later this year.In a statement to Android Polic...

Portugal ex-PM Socrates to face trial for alleged money laundering; graft charges dropped

More than six years after his arrest in a major corruption investigation, Portugals former Prime Minister Jose Socrates will stand trial, but only on lesser charges of money laundering and falsifying documents, a judge in Lisbon ruled on Fr...

Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain-chip playing videogame by thinking

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks brain-chip startup released footage on Friday appearing to show a monkey playing a simple videogame after getting implants of the new technology. The 3-minute video by Neuralink httpswww.youtube.comwatchv...

White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'

The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijings recent actions potentially destabilizing.We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021