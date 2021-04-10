Left Menu

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. Earlier this year in Baluchistan, militants from the Islamic State group abducted and killed 11 coal miners members of Pakistans minority Shiites.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:05 IST
Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011
The miners went missing in 2011 while on their way to work at a mine in the district of Kohat, bout 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the country's northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their way to work at a mine in the district of Kohat, bout 75 kilometres (45 miles) south of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

No one had claimed to have abducted the miners but militant groups were active in the area at the time. Forensic experts carried out the exhumations after a villager in the remote mountainous area alerted them to what he assumed was a burial site, said police official Aleem Khan. Family members of the victims were able to identify the bodies from the clothes and remains, Khan said, and the remains were handed over to the families for burial. The miners were from the town of Shangla in Swat Valley. Khan said police would continue investigating the deaths to try to determine who killed the miners.

Although attacks on miners and other labourers are common in the southwestern Baluchistan province, such violence is rare elsewhere in Pakistan. Earlier this year in Baluchistan, militants from the Islamic State group abducted and killed 11 coal miners members of Pakistan's minority Shiites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

Amazon.com Incs fierce resistance to unionization, skepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labor drive at the companys...

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Friday asked U.S. regulators to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States for people ag...

Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed c...

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021