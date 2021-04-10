Left Menu

Centre's 'failed policies' led to second wave of Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the failed policies of government have led to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 11:46 IST
Centre's 'failed policies' led to second wave of Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the failed policies of government have led to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged the government to increase vaccination and put money in hands of migrant workers to bring the economy back on track.

"Failed policies of the central government have led to a terrible second wave of coronavirus in the country and migrant workers are forced to flee again. Besides increasing vaccination, it is necessary to put money in their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But the egoistic government is allergic to good suggestions!" Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. With a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and the possibility of lockdown in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi, migrants are once again heading back to their home states.

India's COVID-19 tally hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.45 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 1,32,05,926, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...

Psychosocial stress put women at higher risk of coronary heart disease: Study

Psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may work synergistically to put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggested. The study led by ...

Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi to launch Rs 800 cr IPO

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer IPO. According to sources, Shriram Properties filed the draft red herring prospectus DRHP o...

Prashant Kishor finished TMC, put the last nail in coffin: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders on Saturday said that Trinamool Congress TMC election strategist Prashant Kishors leaked audio tape stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular in West Bengal has put the final nail in TMCs coffin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021