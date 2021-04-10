Plea in Delhi HC seeks suspension of Senior Division Boys' Football League amid COVID-19 spike

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to suspend the Senior Division Boys' Football League 2020-2021 amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The petition was filed by Hindustan Football Club through advocate Ashim Shridhar. The petitioner has sought directions to the respondents of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, All India Football Federation and others to ensure the formulation of a standard operating procedure including the creation of bio-bubbles prior to commencement of the tournament.

The Senior Division Boys' Football League 2020-2021, which is organised by Delhi Soccer Association, is slated to commence from April 15. The Club submitted that in the present facts and circumstances and the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi Soccer Association has announced the event without due application of mind and without taking appropriate precautions and also it has not released any standard operating procedure (SoP) for ensuring that the players and supporting staff are adequately protected from infection. "The same is in violation of the fundamental right of life and liberty," the petition said.

"Furthermore, the impugned event is in the teeth of the circular dated 02.04.2021 issued by Respondent No. 2 (AIFF) wherein it has been specifically stated that due to the spike of the coronavirus cases, no youth leagues ought to be held in states including Delhi," it added. "If the impugned event is permitted to be held in the present circumstances and during the peak of the prevailing pandemic the same would amount to a violation of the fundamental right to life as guaranteed Under Article 21 of the Constitution," the petition said.

According to the petition, Hindustan Football Club is the leading football club in India, established in 1948, and has consistently been engaged in ethical football practices including promotion of the sport. (ANI)

