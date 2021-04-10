Timely, adequate imports of fertilizers being planned for Kharif 2021

Left Menu

Ahead of Kharif season 2021, imports of fertilizers are being planned timely and adequately by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DCAFW) in order to bridge the gap between assessed requirement and indigenous production in case of Urea.

Ahead of Kharif season 2021, imports of fertilizers are being planned timely and adequately by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DCAFW) in order to bridge the gap between assessed requirement and indigenous production in case of Urea. As per a statement, the DACFW assessed the requirement of various fertilizers in consultation with States/UTs for the Kharif 2021 season and has conveyed it to the Department of Fertilizers (DoF).

"The DoF, in consultation with manufacturers of various fertilizers has finalized the target indigenous production and the same is being monitored closely. To bridge the gap between assessed requirement and indigenous production in case of Urea, the imports are being planned timely and adequately," it added. In the case of Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers, the imports come under OGL (Open and General Licences), wherein the fertilizer companies are free to import the quantities/raw material based on their commercial considerations.

To assess the preparedness for Kharif 2021 season, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda held a review meeting with the Chairman and Managing Directors of various fertilizer companies on March 15, wherein the various fertilizer companies submitted their preparedness, inventory position and movement plans. It was also informed by fertilizers industries in the meeting that the price of raw materials of P and K fertilizers has increased.

Gowda also discussed with senior officials of the Department of Fertilizers and IFFCO representative the issue of Price revision of Complex fertilizers by IFFCO. The company was suitably advised to ensure that the existing stock of DAP and complex fertilizers are sold on the old prices to the farmers. (ANI)

