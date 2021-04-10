Left Menu

COVID pandemic affects Dehradun restaurant's food festival

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Uttrakhand, a food festival organised in Dehradun's restaurant recorded a low response due to the surge in cases across the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:10 IST
Hotelier, D K Chhabra speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Uttrakhand, a food festival organised in Dehradun's restaurant recorded a low response due to the surge in cases across the state. Many industries including Hotel Industry have faced heavy losses in their business last year due to the nationwide lockdown and the second wave of the pandemic have also affected their bussiness.

"We have faced losses in our business. Not only hotel industry but also other industries were affected by the nationwide lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 last year. We were hopeful that thing will be better but now with the second wave of the virus, we are more worried," a hotelier D K Chhabra told ANI on Saturday. He also informed that his hotel organises the food festival every year and the response of the customer are amazing. but this year it seems that coronavirus has also affected the festival.

"We organise this food festival every year and the response we receive from the people is satisfactory. This year, we are not getting the response that we have expected. The COVID-19 has impacted the businesses," he said. Meanwhile, the customers who arrived to have food in this festival were seem excited and happy despite the surge in Covid cases.

"I attend this festival always, today also I am very happy to have a meal here. For sure coronavirus has affected the services but still, people came here to enjoy the meal," a customer at the restaurant said. Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday imposed a night curfew in Dehradun.

"A night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order," Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava said. As per a state government spokesperson, the curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

The cabinet also decided that schools for classes 1 to 12 in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar will remain closed till April 30. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 317 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours today. The total number of the cases stand at 1,07,479.

There are 6,241 active cases reported in the said period. The death toll stands at 1,752. While total recoveries in the state is 97,644. (ANI)

