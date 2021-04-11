Jordan's king Abdullah and estranged prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

Jordan's king Abdullah and estranged prince Hamza make first joint appearance since riftReuters | Amman | Updated: 11-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 16:39 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half borther Prince Hamza on Sunday made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony marking 100 years of independence.
State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the unknown soldier's memorial.
