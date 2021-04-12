Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo is leading the Peruvian presidential race with conservative Keiko Fujimori and liberal economist Hernando de Soto tied in second place, according to an Ipsos exit poll released on Sunday night.

The poll of 30,000 voters leaving polling stations in 150 provinces in Peru has a 3% margin of error.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)