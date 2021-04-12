Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit pollReuters | Lima | Updated: 12-04-2021 05:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 05:38 IST
Radical leftist Pedro Castillo is leading the Peruvian presidential race with conservative Keiko Fujimori and liberal economist Hernando de Soto tied in second place, according to an Ipsos exit poll released on Sunday night.
The poll of 30,000 voters leaving polling stations in 150 provinces in Peru has a 3% margin of error.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peru
- Keiko Fujimori
- Ipsos
- Peruvian
ALSO READ
Peru presidential candidates spar over vaccines, oxygen in debate as virus rages
Peru populist Lescano leads presidential race, second place still up for grabs, poll shows
Amid COVID-19 concerns and multiple candidates, Peru votes for new president and Congress
With voters 'fed up of politicians,' Peru's election is wide open
Peruvians head to polls with masks, pens and little excitement