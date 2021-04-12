Left Menu

Construction Skills Action Plan supporting additional 4,000 people

“This is an important milestone and a positive step towards meeting New Zealand’s current and future construction needs,” says Poto Williams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:11 IST
Construction Skills Action Plan supporting additional 4,000 people
The Plan is a three-year programme of initiatives led by the Ministry of Social Development, Tertiary Education Commission and MBIE. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Construction Skills Action Plan has delivered early on its overall target of supporting an additional 4,000 people into construction-related education and employment, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams.

Since the Plan was launched in 2018, more than 9,300 people have taken up education or employment opportunities in the construction sector through cross-government initiatives.

"This is an important milestone and a positive step towards meeting New Zealand's current and future construction needs," says Poto Williams.

"Our priority is addressing New Zealand's current skills shortage so that we have the capability and capacity to meet increasing demand. By surpassing our overall target to get an extra 4,000 people into the sector, we are confident we are well on the way to creating the conditions for a high-performing construction sector in Aotearoa New Zealand."

The Construction Skills Action Plan, managed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), addresses issues around the size and skills of the workforce to ensure the construction industry is well placed to deliver the buildings that New Zealand needs now and in the future.

The Plan is a three-year programme of initiatives led by the Ministry of Social Development, Tertiary Education Commission and MBIE.

"I'm also pleased to report that three of the initiatives have met their three-year targets early – Mana in Mahi has achieved more than 2,200 placements in the construction sector, Skills for Industry has supported more than 1,600 participants, and Growing Careers and Credentials has supported more than 5,200 enrolments," says Poto Williams.

"I'm proud of what this Plan has achieved so far – we are reaching into our communities to give people the support they need to build their own futures in construction."

Further initiatives to grow the capacity and capability of the workforce are being supported through the Construction Sector Accord's people development workstream via the Accord Transformation Plan. The workstream is focused on attracting a more diverse range of people into construction opportunities, growing the size of the workforce and supporting the upskilling of people and businesses in construction.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador shuns socialism with Lasso's surprise election

Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso unexpectedly won the nations presidency on promises to revive an economy battered by coronavirus as his rivals vows of a return to socialist largesse failed to win over a skeptical electorate.Lasso took 52 ...

Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

Dubai is parting with a longstanding requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. The move, announced Sunday by the city-states Economic Development Depar...

Amazon India launches mentor programme for startups, emerging brands

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of its Mentor Connect programme, which is aimed at accelerating the growth of startups and emerging brand owners enrolled under its Amazon Launchpad initiative.Through the programme, startups and ...

JMC bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission arm JMC Projects has won new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore.Kalpataru Power Transmission Projects arm JMC Projects , a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore received orders of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021