Mumbai: NCB summons Dawood Ibrahim's aide Raziq Chikna

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Dawood Ibrahim aide Raziq Chikna.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Dawood Ibrahim aide Raziq Chikna. Earlier on April 2, Raziq's brother Danish Chikna was arrested in Rajasthan.

In a joint statement, NCB and police said that Danish Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri. "Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement. (ANI)

