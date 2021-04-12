Mumbai: NCB summons Dawood Ibrahim's aide Raziq Chikna

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Dawood Ibrahim aide Raziq Chikna. Earlier on April 2, Raziq's brother Danish Chikna was arrested in Rajasthan.

In a joint statement, NCB and police said that Danish Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri. "Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement. (ANI)

