Left Menu

Lebanese minister expands claim over disputed maritime area with Israel

Lebanon's caretaker public works and transport minister said on Monday he had signed a document expanding Lebanon's claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel. The amendment would add around 1,400 square kilometers to the exclusive economic zone claimed by Lebanon in its original submission to the United Nations.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:00 IST
Lebanese minister expands claim over disputed maritime area with Israel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lebanon's caretaker public works and transport minister said on Monday he had signed a document expanding Lebanon's claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel.

The amendment would add around 1,400 square kilometres to the exclusive economic zone claimed by Lebanon in its original submission to the United Nations. The document now needs to be signed off by Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, minister of defence and president ahead of submission to the U.N. for a formal claim to register the new coordinates for the area.

"I expect it will be signed as everyone, the minister of defence and the prime minister and the president are concerned about this," minister Michel Najjar told a news conference. Negotiations between old foes Lebanon and Israel were launched in October to try to resolve the dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.

The talks, a culmination of three years of diplomacy by Washington, have since stalled. Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields but Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters.

Lebanon, in the throes of a deep financial meltdown that is threatening its stability, is desperate for cash as it faces the worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. "We will not give up any inch of our homeland or a drop of its waters or an inch of its dignity," Najjar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata "clean bowled", her entire team asked to leave field: Modi

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on cou...

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...

Gauteng continue to conduct law enforcement operations for road safety

Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to reinforce law enforcement operations in the province following a high number of reported fatal crashes that led to major loss of lives during the Easter weekend.The Gauteng Traffic Police has adopted ...

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021