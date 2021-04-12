Left Menu

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on April 29

A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on the issue of framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The court will pronounce its verdict on April 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:32 IST
A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on the issue of framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The court will pronounce its verdict on April 29. Tharoor, the former union minister -- who is currently on bail in the case -- was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Special Judge Geetanjali Goyal reserved the order after the prosecution and defence counsel concluded their arguments on the issue of framing of charges.

The Public Prosecutor stressed that Pushkar had undergone mental cruelty which led to her bad health. The Public Prosecutor also argued that it was not an accidental death and relied on the post mortem report which suggests that the cause of death is poisoning which could be oral or injected. The prosecutor further said that Pushkar was earlier was not facing any health issues but problems begun due to "stress and betrayal".

Tharoor's defence counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said that prosecutors are not able to establish evidence against the Congress leader and the theory of injecting poison is in the air and cannot be admissible. (ANI)

