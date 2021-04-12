Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:11 IST
Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for his "dedication to Granny" and for "always being yourself" in a statement released on his return to Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband.
"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’
"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Harry
- Prince Philip
- Queen Elizabeth's
- Britain
ALSO READ
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning home birth for 2nd child: report
Prince William 'struggling' not to share his story after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview
Prince William, Prince Harry mutually finalise statue design of Princess Diana
Gayle King hopes for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and royal family to re-unite
Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral