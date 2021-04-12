Maharashtra reports 51,751 new COVID-19 cases, 258 deaths

Maharashtra reported 51,751 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday evening. According to the state health department, 52,312 people have recovered from the disease. The active number of cases in the state stands at 5,64,746, while the death toll has gone up to 58,245.

Mumbai reported 6,905 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 5,27,119. With 9,037 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 4,23,678. The city has 90,267 active cases currently. Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday informed that due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as well as Maharashtra, 5,300 new beds and three new facilities will be brought into the state.

"At least 70 per cent of beds will have oxygen support while remaining to have ICU and ventilator," he said. Shaikh said that there'll be strict SOPs for upcoming festivals. "Otherwise, you can see how there's a rise in COVID cases due to permission by a govt for Haridwar Kumbh. They're the same people who defamed Tablighi Jamaat and accused them of spreading the disease."

"The state government is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here, and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown," the minister added. He also requested the Centre to provide a package to help migrant workers and small-scale industrialists.

"The Centre earns about 50 per cent of its revenue from Mumbai. To help our migrant workers and small-scale industrialists, we need its (Centre's) support. We request the Centre to provide a package, and further, we'll also contribute to it," he said. (ANI)

