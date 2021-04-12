Left Menu

Odisha govt approves proposal for establishment of cancer hospital at Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:27 IST
Odisha govt approves proposal for establishment of cancer hospital at Bhubaneswar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Monday approved a proposal for establishment of a cancer hospital 'Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Institute' in Bhubaneswar.

The approval was made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Sri Shankara Cancer Care Foundation as a charitable institute has volunteered to establish the hospital in the capital city while Subroto Bagchi, Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman, and his wife Susmita Bagchi have pledged Rs 210 crore for the cancer hospital.

The state government will provide 20 acres of land free of cost in Infocity-II, Bhubaneswar for the proposed hospital, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said after the Cabinet meeting.

Setting a target to operate the hospital by January, 2024, it has been proposed that in the first phase, the hospital will be equipped with 250 beds. Later, it will be expanded into a 500-bed hospital.

The facility will provide advanced cutting-edge cancer care with evidence-based management of cancer cases. A total of 25 per cent beds shall be set aside for free treatment, another 25 per cent for patients supported under different Government health schemes and the remaining 50 per cent patients will pay for the services.

It will be an oncology centre of excellence, Mohapatra said, adding that the revenue generated from the facility will be utilized for expansion and supporting the poor patients.

The facility will also have academic and research facilities with major categories of services like surgical, medical and radiation oncology, imaging nuclear medicine, paediatric and hamate oncology, centre for lung disease, anaesthesia and intensive care, laboratory diagnostic services, blood bank and immune haematology services.

This apart, the Cabinet also approved eight other proposals, Mohapatra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

White House zeros in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

U.S. President Joe Biden told a meeting with executives from major companies to discuss the global chip shortage on Monday that he has bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry. He will urge Congress to invest 50...

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai....

Will back Maha govt if it clamps 'full lockdown': Pune traders

An umbrella organisation of traders in Pune on Monday said it will extend support to the Maharashtra government if it imposes a full lockdown in the state to curb the rising cases of coronavirus.The Federation of Traders Association FTA, Pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021