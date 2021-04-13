Left Menu

EXPLAINER-How Japan plans to release contaminated Fukushima water into the ocean

Many people have questioned Tepco's plans because there is a high level of distrust of the company. Fishing unions in Fukushima urged the government for years not to release the water, arguing it would undo work to restore the damaged reputation of their fisheries.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 06:52 IST
EXPLAINER-How Japan plans to release contaminated Fukushima water into the ocean

Japan plans to release into the sea more than a million tonnes of radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, it said on Tuesday. Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (Tepco) will begun pumping out water in about two years after treatment in a process that will take decades to complete.

CONTAMINATED WATER Tepco has been struggling with the build-up of contaminated water since bringing three reactors under control after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami knocked out electricity and cooling.

The company has been using a makeshift system of pumps and piping to inject water into damaged reactor vessels to keep melted uranium fuel rods cool. The water is contaminated as it comes in contact with the fuel before leaking into damaged basements and tunnels, where it mixes with groundwater that flows through the site from hills above. The combination results in excess contaminated water that is pumped out and treated before being stored in huge tanks crowding the site.

Those tanks now hold about 1.3 million tonnes of radioactive water, enough for about 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Efforts to tackle the problem have included building an "ice wall" around the damaged reactors and wells to draw groundwater away before it reaches the reactors. These measures have slowed, but not halted, the buildup of contaminated water.

Over the years, Tepco has also battled leaks, spills, malfunctioning equipment and safety breaches, hindering cleanup efforts expected to run for decades. In 2018, Tepco admitted it had not filtered all dangerous materials out of the water, despite saying for years they had been removed.

WATER RELEASE Tepco plans to filter the contaminated water again to remove isotopes, leaving only tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water. Tepco will then dilute the water until tritium levels fall below regulatory limits, before pumping it directly into the ocean from the coastal site.

Water containing tritium is routinely released from nuclear plants around the world and releasing the Fukushima water to the ocean is supported by regulatory authorities. Tritium is considered to be relatively harmless because it does not emit enough energy to penetrate human skin. But when ingested it can raise cancer risks, a Scientific American article said in 2014.

The first water release is not expected for about two years, time Tepco will use to begin filtering the water, building infrastructure and acquiring regulatory approval. Until then, the buildup of contaminated water will continue, with annual costs of water storage estimated at about 100 billion yen ($912.66 million).

Once begun, the water disposal will take decades to complete, with a rolling filtering and dilution process, alongside the planned decommissioning of the plant. REACTION TO OCEAN RELEASE

Tepco is engaging with fishing communities and other stakeholders and is promoting agriculture, fishery and forest products in stores and restaurants to reduce any reputational harm to produce from the area. However, environmental groups, including Greenpeace, say the government should build more tanks to hold the water outside the plant instead of choosing the cheaper option of ocean release. Many people have questioned Tepco's plans because there is a high level of distrust of the company.

Fishing unions in Fukushima urged the government for years not to release the water, arguing it would undo work to restore the damaged reputation of their fisheries. Last October, the head of Japan's fisheries unions said releasing the water would have a "catastrophic impact" on the industry.

Neighbouring countries have also expressed concern. On, a foreign ministry spokesman in South Korea, which maintains restrictions on Japanese produce, said it "expresses serious concerns that the decision could bring a direct and indirect impact on the safety of our people and surrounding environment." Municipal councils in Busan and Ulsan, South Korean cities close to the sea, have called for the release plan to be scrapped.

In China, a foreign ministry spokesman in October urged Japan to act with a "high sense of responsibility towards its own people, neighbouring countries and the international community". To view a graphic of the methods to contain water leaks at the Fukushima site, please click on: http://reut.rs/1QGhFIl ($1 = 109.5700 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Minnesotas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis on Sunday....

Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras pave way for new CEO in messy meeting

Shareholders in Brazils Petrobras voted on Monday to remove Roberto Castello Branco as CEO, and elected his government-picked successor to the board of directors, but discontent among some investors threatens to drag out the transition proc...

Student shot dead at Knoxville high school after police say he fired on them

Police shot and killed a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school student on Monday after they said he opened fire on them in a campus bathroom, wounding an officer. The gunfire, which erupted at about 315 p.m. at Austin-East Magnet High School on...

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Google has added three new features to the Meet Hardware section of the Admin console. The update is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers in organizations with Google Meet Hardware.The Device list page now features columns for conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021