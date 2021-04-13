China calls Japan's Fukushima water release 'extremely irresponsible'Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:10 IST
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday criticised the Japanese government's decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear station following treatment, calling it "extremely irresponsible".
In a statement on the ministry's website, a spokesman said Japan should refrain from initiating the discharge until it has consulted and reached agreement with all stakeholder countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
China reserves the right to respond further to the release of contaminated water, the spokesman said in the statement.
