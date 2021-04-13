VP Naidu calls for ending gender discrimination in society

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for ending every form of gender discrimination in society and to ensure equal rights to women in every field. While releasing a commemorative postage stamp in memory of the former chief of the Brahma Kumaris, Rajyogini Dadi Janki in Delhi, Naidu said, "This worldwide movement has been an exemplary champion of empowerment and independence of women, demonstrating the fact that spiritual attainments transcend gender-based distinction."

Referring to Gargi and Maitreyi - two renowned women scholars of Vedic times, Naidu said, "India has a rich history of women leaders in every field." Noting that the divine feminine was worshipped in the form of 'Shakti' in ancient India, he called for reversing the decline in the values as reflected in widespread discrimination against women in society.

Recalling his meeting with the revered Dadi Janki at Shantivan campus of the Brahma Kumaris in 2019, the Vice President termed her as one of the foremost spiritual leaders of contemporary times. Calling Dadi an embodiment of calm and composure, he said that till the very end, she always practiced what she preached.

"The Brahma Kumaris spread across the world are a living example of the values and principles epitomized by Dadi's life", he added. Urging the people to draw inspiration from Dadiji's life which was devoted to God and to the selfless service of humanity, Naidu said that the world needs more healing voices like her.

"Her teachings centered on Raja Yoga, her virtues of kindness, 'sewa' and simplicity are indeed worthy of emulation by all", he said and called for fighting social evils like gender discrimination, casteism, and communalism to build a better India where everyone has equal opportunities and lives in complete harmony with others. He also said that Indian civilisational values of 'share and care' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' are the pathway to lasting world peace.

Exhorting people to follow Dadi Janki's philosophy of taking joy in serving others, Naidu urged everyone to help and support the needy during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said that it is a befitting tribute that the government is releasing a postage stamp to mark the first anniversary of an extraordinary spiritual teacher.

The event was attended by the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Director of CBI DR Kaarthikeyan, Brahma Kumari Sister Asha, Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani, Shri Mruthunjaya and members of Brahma Kumaris. (ANI)

