COVID-19: Ranchi administration reviews preparations at cremation ground

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chitra Ranjan inspected preparations at the cremation ground on Monday at Swarnarekha Ghat in Ghaghra after bodies of COVID-19 victims were piled up at the electric crematorium for two days.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:00 IST
Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chitra Ranjan inspected preparations at the cremation ground on Monday at Swarnarekha Ghat in Ghaghra after bodies of COVID-19 victims were piled up at the electric crematorium for two days. Deputy Commissioner Chitra Ranjan said that review took place after information that the cremation of corpses was not being done due to a malfunction in the electric crematorium at Harmu Muktidham.

"As soon as the matter came to our notice, arrangements were made for the cremation bodies at the Ghaghra Ghat with the cooperation of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation," said Ranjan. "This alternative arrangement will continue with the cooperation of Ranchi Municipal Corporation for the cremation of patients who died due to COVID-19 till the electric crematorium at Harmu Muktidham is fixed," he added.

A total of 52 bodies were cremated at the Ghaghra Ghat on Monday which also included the corpses that came on Sunday. During the inspection, the personnel engaged in the cremation work observed COVID-19 protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

