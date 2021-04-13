Army sends 12 unemployed Kashmiri youth to Jammu for skill training under project Himayat

The Indian Army on Monday sent 12 youth from Poonch district to Jammu for skill development training under the Himayat program, which aims at improving their employability. Mukesh Singh Pathania, one of the youths participating in the training program told ANI, "This initiative taken in our area is a very good opportunity for the unemployed Kashmiri youth by the Indian Army. We will be provided training under the Himayat program. We are being sent to Jammu for the General Duty Assistant (GDA) Course. There we will be given classes on personality development, skill training, computer basic knowledge. We will also be taught English speaking skills."

"The Indian Army's initiative will lead to the development of Kashmiri youth through skills training and provision of jobs. It will also make the youth economically independent as a good salary package is offered to them after training," said Pathania. Majid Khan, another participating youth from Poonch said, "We are very thankful to the Indian Army for giving us such an opportunity. This is one of the backward areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Before this, many of us did not even know about any such program called Himayat. We are being provided with all the facilities to participate in the training program. We will also be provided with a hostel in Jammu where we will stay throughout the training."

"There are many youths in various villages of Poonch who are unable to complete their education and are forced to take up labour work. But that will not lead to the development of our region. But this initiative of the Indian Army will definitely help the youth in channelising their energy positively and realising their talent and skills, which will make us independent as well as educated," he added. Asgar Hussain Shaha, the sarpanch of Gulpur Panchayat in Poonch from where the 12 youth belong, expressed his happiness at the youth being provided with the opportunity and thanked the Indian Army.

"I am very thankful to the Indian Army for sending these 12 youth to Jammu under the Himayat program where they will undergo various kinds of training. These include many who have passed class 10 and many who have completed class 12. I am very happy for these youth as now they will get jobs. This is a very good initiative by the Indian Army for the unemployed Kashmiri youth from backward regions who do not get many opportunities," said Shaha. Himayat is a placement linked skill training programme under implementation since 2011 for unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir. It is being implemented by the Himayat Mission Management Unit, J&K State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKSRLM), Govt of J&K.

It aims at increasing the employability of youth by improving their skill-sets and providing support for placement and self-employment. The youth are provided free skill training for a duration of 3 to 12 months, in a range of skills for which there is good market demand. At the end of the training, the youth are assured of a job and there is one-year post-placement tracking to see how they are faring. (ANI)

