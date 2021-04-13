Left Menu

Pune COVID control room gets 900 calls every day as cases surge

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) COVID War Room/Control Room has been receiving over 900 calls on a daily basis, said Dr Jeevan Chaudhary, Medical Officer at the control room.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:02 IST
Pune COVID control room gets 900 calls every day as cases surge
Dr Jeevan Chaudhary, Medical Officer at the COVID War Room, speaking to ANI in Pune on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) COVID War Room/Control Room has been receiving over 900 calls on a daily basis, said Dr Jeevan Chaudhary, Medical Officer at the control room. Speaking to ANI, the medical officer said, "We are receiving 900 calls every 24 hours among which 600 are received in the day time and 300 in the night. The calls have increased because some patients call multiple times for inquiry of beds or other medical facilities."

About 18 executives are working in the Control room to answer the calls around the clock. The patient's details are bifurcated based on their oxygen level and age. Accordingly, a priority is set for the allotment of beds, said Dr Chaudhary. "We are allotting beds based on age and oxygen levels. Based on the age and oxygen levels, we check with the complexities and determine the condition of the patient before the allotment of beds. Around 225 patients have been allotted beds as of now. The most number of calls received are for ICU and ventilator beds. Currently, we are facing a shortage of ventilator beds and ICU but our team is working on increasing the number of such beds," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It further said that the state saw the maximum casualties at 258 in the last 24 hours. India's total Active Caseload has reached 12,64,698. It now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry. 97,168 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The country recorded 879 deaths, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. Calls For Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Cases - NYT

April 13 Reuters - U.S. CALLS FOR PAUSE ON JOHNSON JOHNSON VACCINE AFTER CLOTTING CASES - NYT Source httpsnyti.ms3seuYpp Further company coverage...

FOCUS-Biden's chip dreams face reality check of supply chain complexity

To understand President Joe Bidens challenge in taming a semiconductor shortage bedeviling automakers and other industries, consider a chip supplied by a U.S. firm for Hyundai Motor Cos new electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5.Production of the ch...

Olympic torch runs through empty park in Osaka as cases rise

The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics ran through a mostly empty Osaka city park on Tuesday, showing the risks of trying to hold the postponed games during a pandemic.It came on the same day that the government said new coronavirus cases i...

WBR Corp UK Limited's 45 under 45 India list unveiled at National Excellence Summit 2021 at Delhi

New Delhi India, April 13 ANIBusinessWire India WBR Corp is a leading Brand Management and Consulting Company that specializes in helping start-ups, SMEs and even individuals develop themselves into brands. A 10 year old organization with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021