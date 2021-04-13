Left Menu

NCDC secures Rs 600 cr loan from Deutsche Bank for on-lending to cooperatives

In a first, the National Cooperative Development Corporation NCDC has secured a Euro 68.87 million Rs 600 cr loan from Deutsche Bank for onward lending to cooperatives in the country, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. An agreement in this regard inked between NCDC and Deutsche Bank, Germanys largest bank, in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:30 IST
NCDC secures Rs 600 cr loan from Deutsche Bank for on-lending to cooperatives
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

In a first, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has secured a Euro 68.87 million (Rs 600 cr) loan from Deutsche Bank for onward lending to cooperatives in the country, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. An agreement in this regard inked between NCDC and Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar here. The minister also presided over signing of an agreement between the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and NCDC to boost farmers' linkages with markets. ''This is for the first time that one of the largest European banks in the world is lending to the NCDC, thus reflecting the confidence of the global financial institution in the Indian development finance institution, particularly at a time when global economic turmoil created by the Covid-19 crisis has made lending a challenging proposition,'' the ministry said. On the occasion, Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new vision to India's agrarian landscape and to the economic relations with Germany. The farmer producer organisations being set up in the country would be able to access easier credit and market through the NCDC agreements with ICC and Deutsche Bank, which will help small and marginal farmers, he said. The NCDC is a development finance statutory institution under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and has extended loans to the tune of Euro 16 billion to cooperatives of various sizes since 2014. With zero net NPA, NCDC has pan India presence with its 18 regional directorates catering to all the states. As per the ministry, Deutsche Bank's initiative in India is just one of the many key business interests shown by German companies in the country over the years. Currently, more than 1,700 German companies are active in India, providing around 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Parshottam Ruapala and Kailash Choudhary, ministers of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, too were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Seville to be host city for Laureus World Sports Awards 2021

The Spanish city of Seville will host the 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards on May 6 in a virtual ceremony owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.Among the many big names who have had a year to remember and who will be in contention for the a...

Italy reports 476 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 13,447 new cases

Italy reported 476 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 358 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,447 from 9,789. Italy has registered 115,088 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Not in favour of imposing lockdown: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

A day after the Haryana government imposed a night curfew to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and asserted that COVID-related guidelines will be ...

Remdesivir portal to come up soon, Nagpur collector tells HC

The Nagpur collector on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a centralised portal for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, will be set up and given wide publicity.A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A B Borka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021