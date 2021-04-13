Left Menu

Fire Service Week to be observed in Delhi from Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:40 IST
Delhi Fire Service will observe a 'Fire Service Week' from Wednesday by paying homage to its personnel who lost their lives during fire-fighting and rescue operations, and creating awareness among public.

As part of the drive, a wreath laying ceremony will be held at Rohini’s Fire Safety Management Academy, followed by a series of events throughout the week, officials said on Tuesday.

This year's theme is ''Maintenance of Fire Safety Equipment Is Key To Mitigate Fire Hazards''.

''Our major emphasis during the fire service week shall be to propagate the theme of the year and to generate fire safety awareness in the society through a series of lectures, demonstrations and group discussions. Offices, markets, schools, JJ clusters at prominent places have been specifically selected for lectures and demonstrations,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

According to the DFS, it responded to 25,709 calls in the last year from 64 fire stations. A proposal for filling of 706 posts of fire operators have been sent to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), and the recruitment process has been started. However, 500 fire operators have been deputed on out-sourced basis, it said.

In a statement, the DFS said 32 Radio Telephone Operators have also been recruited and they are likely to join the department soon.

To improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the response of fire service, the department has procured more vehicles and equipment, which are under process of registration with transport authorities, it said.

At present, DFS has 64 fire stations and two sites at IFC Ghazipur and IFC Narela have been allotted by the DDA (Delhi Development Authority). These sites are expected to be handed over soon, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has allotted 14.5 acres of gram sabha land at Budhanpur Majra village for a fire training institute. This will be set up on the lines of the Fire Service College, Moreton in Marsh London, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

