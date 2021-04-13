Mchunu commends Correctional Services for acting swiftly on viral videos

Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu, has commended the Department of Correctional Services for acting swiftly in dealing with those implicated or involved in recent viral videos.

The Department of Correctional Services has identified those behind the recent videos.

"We note that disciplinary processes are underway in respect of the official in the first video - the one with the sexual act - such acts work against our efforts towards creating a capable, ethical and professional public service," the Department of Public Service and Administration said in a statement.

The department said the videos appear real and to the public create a negative impression that tarnishes the reputation of the public service.

The department is currently working towards building a positive image of the public service, not only to achieve the realisations of the Constitution but also to realise the aspirations captured in the National Development Plan 2030 (NDP).

The amendments to the public service legislation aimed at creating a Single Public Service (Administration) and the Draft National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service are but some of the measures introduced in paving the path to a capable, ethical and professional public service.

"There are, however, certain occurrences which tend to taint the image of the public service, such as the video of a correctional services official and an inmate in a sexual act and the recent videos circulating on social media depicting the assault of a correctional services official and what appears to be an inmate in possession of a firearm and knife

"Notwithstanding the fact that one video was indeed authentic, whilst the recent ones have been confirmed to be false, the Minister condemns the making of those videos, the actions committed therein and those who participated," the department said.

The Minister said in striving towards building a positive image, the government needs to ensure that the public service is true, not portrayed in a poor light.

"As a government, we need to work towards regaining the citizen's trust - the realisation of a better South Africa can only be through the concerted efforts of all who live in it," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)