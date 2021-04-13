Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:33 IST
Night curfew timings in Haryana now to be from 10 pm to 5 am

The Haryana government on Tuesday made a slight change in the coronavirus-induced night curfew timings, revising it from the existing 9 pm to 5 am to 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect.

The government had on Monday decided to impose night curfew in the state amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The order to revise curfew timings was issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday.

While the earlier order had spelled out the category of people and services exempted from night curfew, consolidated guidelines were issued by the body on Tuesday. The Authority had already made it clear that there shall be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. Emergency and municipal services, people tasked with law and services, police, military and paramilitary personnel have also been exempted from the curfew.

As per the consolidated guidelines put out by the Authority on Tuesday, those exempted also include petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, data and call centres for government activities only, farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the fields, intra and inter-state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combine harvester etc. and other agriculture/horticulture implements.

Besides, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services have also been exempted.

Hospitals, veterinary hospitals and related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist, pharmacies including Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical equipment shops, laboratories, pharmaceutical research labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulances etc will continue to remain functional.

Transportation of all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital support services will be permitted. All the industrial units/entrepreneurs/concerns shall mandatorily apply on 'Saralharyana' portal by providing necessary details in order to generate requisite passes for the employees/staff.

In order to implement the containment measures, the district magistrates will deploy executive magistrates as Incident Commanders in their respective local jurisdictions who will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction.

All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such Incident Commander,the order said.

Meanwhile, Haryana registered a big spike in cases Tuesday with 3,845 new infections, while 16 people died due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

