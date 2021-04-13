Left Menu

UN rights experts urge Tanzania and Burundi to respect rights of refugees

Arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances have allegedly been carried out by the Tanzanian police and intelligence services in cooperation with the Burundian intelligence services, the experts said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:39 IST
UN rights experts urge Tanzania and Burundi to respect rights of refugees
Burundian political opponents have allegedly been tracked among the refugee and asylum-seeking population in Tanzania. Image Credit: Flickr

UN human rights experts* today called on the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers who have fled Burundi, deploring reports of enforced disappearances, torture, forced returns and repression.

Arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances have allegedly been carried out by the Tanzanian police and intelligence services in cooperation with the Burundian intelligence services, the experts said.

"In addition to the strict encampment policy imposed on them by the Government of Tanzania, Burundian refugees and asylum-seekers now live in fear of being abducted in the middle of the night by Tanzanian security forces and taken to an unknown location or being forcefully returned to Burundi," the experts said.

Burundian political opponents have allegedly been tracked among the refugee and asylum-seeking population in Tanzania. The security situation in the camps seems to be extremely compromised amid reports that Burundian intelligence agents posing as refugees within the camps are identifying specific individuals who are later arrested by Tanzanian security forces. "The Government of Burundi must stop its repression against its citizens including those seeking international protection in Tanzania," the experts said.

Refugees have confirmed being taken by Tanzanian police, subjected to enforced disappearance and torture before being refouled or coerced into signing for 'voluntary return'. Some have been interrogated about their presumed affiliation with armed groups and possession of weapons, about their activities in the camps, and in some cases were asked for money in order to be released.

"We are extremely alarmed by reports that some Burundian refugees have been killed after having been abducted by Tanzanian security forces," the experts added.

Growing anxiety over safety has driven many to return to Burundi out of fear rather than a genuine willingness to return to their country of origin.

"It is extremely discouraging that since the Government announced in August 2020 that an investigation into the disappearances was underway no results have been made public yet," the experts said. "The Government of Tanzania is aware of the situation and must take all necessary measures to immediately stop and remedy the violations."

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

"Lockdown-like" stricter curbs in Maharashtra from Apr 14

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the war against coronavirus has begun again, as...

It was an excellent fightback, won't see a game like this: Rohit

A pleased Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team for an excellent fightback against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that one doesnt get to see these kind of tantalisingly close games.Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the last ...

Efforts on to stop me from campaigning: Mamata after end of ban on canvassing

Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and wont be cowed down by the intimidation ...

4 held after seizure of 207 cartons of smuggled liquor, 4 country-made pistols

Police here have arrested four suspected bootleggers following a seizure of 207 cartons of country-made foreign liquor smuggled from Haryana, and allegedly meant for wooing voters during the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021