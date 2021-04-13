White House 'concerned' about Iran's uranium enrichment move

White House 'concerned' about Iran's uranium enrichment moveReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:19 IST
The White House is "concerned" about Iran's "provocative" announcement that it would begin enriching uranium to 60% purity, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Iran made the announcement after accusing Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site.
