Elizabeth Dawson appointed as Chair of interim TAB NZ Board

Racing Minister Grant Robertson has announced he is appointing Elizabeth Dawson (Liz) as the Chair of the interim TAB NZ Board.

Liz Dawson is an existing Board Director of the interim TAB NZ Board and Chair of the TAB NZ Board Selection Panel and will continue in her role as Chair of the selection panel to see through the recommendations to the Minister.

The Interim Board is responsible for the governance of TAB New Zealand until the substantive Board of Directors of TAB NZ is appointed.

Ms Dawson replaces Dean McKenzie, who is taking up the role of Chief Transition Officer for the TAB.

He will lead the transition of the organisation to implement the reforms of The Racing Industry Act 2020, until the incoming TAB NZ Board is appointed and are able to recruit a permanent Chief Executive.

Liz Dawson brings considerable executive and governance experience in companies that are listed on the ASX and NZX.

She is a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and was appointed to the Racing Industry Transition Agency in July 2019. She also has experience in private, community and statutory organisations, including in sports governance roles.

"I want to thank Liz for stepping into this role, and indeed Dean for taking on the CTO role.

"It is important that we have stability as we undertake a thorough process to appoint a high-quality permanent board for the TAB," Grant Robertson said.

Last month the Minister expanded the search for nominations for the permanent TAB Board. That process is expected to take a number of months to finalise.

