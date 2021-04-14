Kashmiri Pandits perform puja in Srinagar temples on Navreh

Left Menu

On the occasion of Navreh or Kashmiri new year, the local Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir performed puja at Sheetal Nath Temple in Srinagar.

Local Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir performed puja at Sheetal Nath Temple in Srinagar on the occasion of Navreh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Navreh or Kashmiri new year, the local Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir performed puja at Sheetal Nath Temple in Srinagar. "Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are coming together again. Pandits are an integral part of Kashmiri society," a local said.

The Muslim community also participated in the celebrations. [{2ab43f15-286d-47db-8a15-3d7a83703c01:intradmin/kASHMIR_AjjzPlr.jpg}]

Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kumar Koul said that the Kashmiri Pandits' return to the Valley has started. "Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu have performed 'havan' (special prayers) at several temples here," Koul said as he went around some temples in Srinagar city on Tuesday.

The word 'Navreh' is believed to be derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha' meaning the New Year. This coincides with the first day of the Chaitra (spring) Navratras. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival. On the day of the new year, the family members gather together, uncover the thali and view it on the holy day. (ANI)

