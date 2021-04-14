Left Menu

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

These initiatives will help reduce the group's overall carbon footprint and strengthen its energy conservation efforts. Under the partnership, EESL, through its nationwide network, will collaborate with all Oberoi group hotels to evaluate opportunities for saving energy and lowering emissions.EESL will recommend select energy programs from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. ''With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Private Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of four PSU's under the Ministry of Power,'' a statement said.

EESL through its Building Energy Efficiency Program (BEEP) will assist The Oberoi Group in implementing several well-established energy-efficient initiatives, including clean energy systems across its properties. These initiatives will help reduce the group's overall carbon footprint and strengthen its energy conservation efforts.

Under the partnership, EESL, through its nationwide network, will collaborate with all Oberoi group hotels to evaluate opportunities for saving energy and lowering emissions.

EESL will recommend select energy programs from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation. Additionally, as a part of The Oberoi Group's efforts towards sustainability, tailor-made energy efficiency initiatives for each of their hotels & resorts will be executed.

The EESL will provide technical support and extend its procurement advantage through its partners across the energy sector.

The potential energy efficiency measures will include lighting, electric motors and pumps, air-conditioning, ventilation systems, indoor air quality systems, and electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure.

EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar said energy efficiency is becoming central to the sustainable growth of businesses.

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group said, "Several of our hotels are powered by renewable sources and are supplemented with energy-efficient measures which have progressively reduced our carbon footprint. Our partnership with EESL further strengthens our commitment towards the planet and our vision of providing sustainable luxury experiences to our guests." EESL is a joint venture of NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, and PowerGrid. It was set up under the Ministry of Power to facilitate the implementation of energy efficiency projects.

Founded in 1934, Oberoi Group currently operates 33 hotels, two Nile cruisers, and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

