Left Menu

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:08 IST
Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Syska LED on Wednesday said it has won a unique tender of state-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to participate in carbon finance-based Gram Ujala LED scheme for rural India.

''Syska LED has won a uniquely structured tender by public sector entity Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to supply LEDs for homes in rural India based on carbon finance,'' a statement said.

In a first-of-its-kind structure, the CESL had invited the participation of bidders for co-investment on a revenue-sharing basis, where costs and profits would be shared in a manner that will encourage public-private participation in climate change mitigation.

In this tender, Syska is downside protected through a fixed price offered by CESL; upside from carbon credits is shared in equal proportion between the two parties.

Mahua Acharya, MD, and CEO, CESL, said, "Gram Ujala has been appreciated by the government and rural beneficiaries. Based on an open tender process, we… announce that Syska has won the bid." As part of this agreement, the CESL will be procuring 70 lakh 12-watt LED lamps, and 30 lakh 7-watt lamps.

Both Syska and CESL will share 50 percent of the cost and therefore 50 percent of the revenue, arising from the sale of carbon credits and the opportunity to participate in nation-building. The LEDs will be distributed to homes in rural India at a minimal price of Rs 10 each.

The Gram Ujala program was launched by the Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh in March 2021. As of date, distribution is ongoing in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The next few states are Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The program has been designed to support widespread distribution for rural consumers. Energy savings from the use of efficient lights will reduce households' energy bills, whilst enabling higher disposable income and savings. Carbon revenues are the only way this program is made sustainable.

Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska LED stated, ''Syska is pleased to find mechanisms that enable private sector players to join hands towards larger common objectives such as energy conservation, climate change mitigation and business models for enabling such basic services as good quality lights at price points that are affordable for rural India." A 100 percent-owned subsidiary of EESL, CESL is a new energy company focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin former Singapore prison counsellor sentenced to jail for abusing maid

A 51-year-old Indian-origin woman, a former counsellor at Singapores Changi Prison, was sentenced to seven months jail on Wednesday for abusing her maid, including slapping her so hard that she suffered a temporary loss of hearing, accordin...

Indo-French partnership for protecting the planet is essential: France FM Drian

By Sahil Pandey Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said Indo-French partnership is essential for protecting the planet as it is important for global commons.On every continent, the effects of environmen...

South Africa not considering terminating J&J contract, minister says

South Africa is not considering terminating its contract with Johnson Johnson JJ for 31 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday, a day after it suspended its rollout.The suspension followed U.S...

Ultimate goal is to lead Test rankings: Babar after becoming No.1 ODI batsman

After becoming the number one ranked ODI batsman, Pakistans Babar Azam on Wednesday said his ultimate dream remains to be the number one Test batsman in the world. Azam ended Virat Kohlis long reign at the top of the ICC Mens ODI Player Ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021