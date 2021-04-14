Left Menu

CBSE 10th board exam cancelled, 12th exam postponed

Board Exams for Class 10th have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed, said the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:21 IST
CBSE 10th board exam cancelled, 12th exam postponed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pix). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI ): Board Exams for Class 10th have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed, said the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board," it added. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that the decision was made due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to ANI, Union Education Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given instruction to cancel the CBSE 10th Board Examination due to COVID -19 Pandemic. Union Education Minister further told ANI that students of class 10th to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If student not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give examination once situation will be Normal

"CBSE 12th board examination has been postponed till 31st May. The new date of 12th board examinations will announce after assessment of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier today to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE borad exams while 14,30,243students are supposed to take the Class XII exams.

CBSE, in normal circumstances, schedules Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin former Singapore prison counsellor sentenced to jail for abusing maid

A 51-year-old Indian-origin woman, a former counsellor at Singapores Changi Prison, was sentenced to seven months jail on Wednesday for abusing her maid, including slapping her so hard that she suffered a temporary loss of hearing, accordin...

Indo-French partnership for protecting the planet is essential: France FM Drian

By Sahil Pandey Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said Indo-French partnership is essential for protecting the planet as it is important for global commons.On every continent, the effects of environmen...

South Africa not considering terminating J&J contract, minister says

South Africa is not considering terminating its contract with Johnson Johnson JJ for 31 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday, a day after it suspended its rollout.The suspension followed U.S...

Ultimate goal is to lead Test rankings: Babar after becoming No.1 ODI batsman

After becoming the number one ranked ODI batsman, Pakistans Babar Azam on Wednesday said his ultimate dream remains to be the number one Test batsman in the world. Azam ended Virat Kohlis long reign at the top of the ICC Mens ODI Player Ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021