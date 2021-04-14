Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was concerned about Iran's intention to start enriching uranium to 60% purity and said such a move could not be considered part of a peaceful nuclear program.

A foreign ministry statement on state media called on Iran to avoid escalation and engage seriously in current talks with global powers regarding a 2015 nuclear pact while urging the international community to reach an agreement "with stronger parameters of a longer duration".

