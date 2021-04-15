China says it shares stance with S.Korea opposing Japan's Fukushima water release

China says it shares stance with S.Korea opposing Japan's Fukushima water releaseReuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:05 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China and South Korea share a common stance opposing Japan's decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
Japan's decision this week has prompted opposition from its neighbors South Korea, China, and Taiwan.
