Maharashtra University of Health Sciences postpones examinations of medical students

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has postponed the examinations of medical students in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The medical examination was earlier scheduled to begin on April 19.

State Medical Education Minister Amit V Deshmukh said that the exam will now be held in June. The university will release the detailed schedule shortly. "Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has decided to postpone the examinations of medical students to be held from April 19 after discussing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," announced Minister for Medical Education Amit V Deshmukh on Thursday.

The decision to postpone the exam has been taken after discussions with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole. (ANI)

