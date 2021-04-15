15-year-old stabbed to death in Kerala's Alappuzha

A 15-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death in Alappuzha on Wednesday night in a brawl that took place during a temple festival. The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu a student of standard 10 hailing from Padayanivettom.

According to the police, a four-member gang stabbed Abhimanyu after an altercation during the Padayanivettom Temple festival. Three persons have been taken into custody by police on Thursday. Meanwhile, CPI(M) local leadership alleged that the deceased belonged to their party and it was BJP-RSS behind the murder. The CPI(M) has called for a hartal in the region.

The BJP district leadership, however, said that none of those involved in the incident is BJP or RSS members. (ANI)

