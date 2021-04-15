Left Menu

Walmart flagged for failing cage-free chicken test in Latin America

"It's total, extreme animal suffering that's wrapped into each egg," she said in an interview. MFA's Latin America ranking, based partly on company responses to a survey, also credits big-box retailer Costco and fast-food chain McDonalds for making progress on implementing cage-free supplies.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:51 IST
Walmart flagged for failing cage-free chicken test in Latin America
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Retail giant Walmart is among the worst offenders in a new ranking of companies in Latin America that sell eggs from caged chickens, part of a new list of firms from Mexico to Argentina that aims to encourage more humane supply practices. The new corporate ranking from Mercy for Animals (MFA), a U.S.-based animal welfare group, evaluated 34 of the region's largest egg sellers on their commitments to phase out supplies from caged chickens.

Besides Walmart's Mexican unit, which also operates in Central America, others flagged for failing to make or implement cage-free commitments include supermarket chain Soriana and conglomerate Femsa, which operates Oxxo convenience stores. All three were also criticized for lacking transparency on their egg suppliers.

Walmart de Mexico and Femsa declined to comment, while Soriana did not respond to questions. Cramming hens into so-called battery cages where they are unable to turn around or flap their wings is standard industry practice, said MFA Executive Director Leah Garces.

She added that hens are unable to exercise their natural instinct to perch or lay eggs in nests, and the tips of their beaks are shaved off to minimize damage from pecking. "It's total, extreme animal suffering that's wrapped into each egg," she said in an interview.

MFA's Latin America ranking, based partly on company responses to a survey, also credits big-box retailer Costco and fast-food chain McDonald's for making progress on implementing cage-free supplies. The ranking comes nearly a decade after the European Union banned eggs produced from caged chickens citing animal cruelty, along with several U.S. states.

Mexicans eat more eggs than any other nationality, or about 23 kg (51 lb) a year, according to the International Egg Commission. Colombia, Argentina and Peru are also among the top 10 egg-consuming countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZenecas vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organizations Europe head said on Thursday.Denmark this week became t...

Google Earth adds time lapse video to depict climate change

The Google Earth app is adding a new video feature that draws upon nearly four decades of satellite imagery to vividly illustrate how climate change has affected glaciers, beaches, forests and other places around the world. The tool unveile...

Three prisoners, who escaped from Rajasthan's Phalodi jail, arrested; search on for 13 more

Two prisoners were recaptured from Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts on Thursday, almost 10 days after they escaped from the Phalodi jail here with 14 other inmates, police said.They were identified as Rajkumar Bishnoi, an accused under the N...

Blinken says U.S. never intended to keep troops in Afghanistan permanently

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said on a visit to Kabul that the time had come for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan and he warned the Taliban that any attack on them would be met with a very forceful response.Spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021