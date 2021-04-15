Odisha CM orders suspension of Class 10, 12 board exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ordered the suspension of all Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state in view of the COVID-19 situation. He also said that class 9 and class 11 students will be promoted to the next classes without any tests.

"All students of Class 9 and Class 11 in the academic year 2020-21 will be promoted to the 10th and 12th standards respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this" informed the Chief Minister's Office. According to Union Health Ministry, Odisha reported 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, 523 discharges, and 2 deaths on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year. The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123. (ANI)

