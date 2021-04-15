Left Menu

CSC, Tata Power to set up 10,000 solar micro grids in rural areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:33 IST
CSC, Tata Power to set up 10,000 solar micro grids in rural areas

The government's e-governance services arm CSC on Thursday announced a collaboration with Tata Power to set up solar-powered micro grids and water pumps in rural areas across the country.

To begin with, Tata Power has proposed to set up 10,000 micro grids to support rural consumers through Common Service Centres (CSCs).

CSC e-Governance Services India Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said the collaboration will amplify the government's ongoing campaign to provide clean and sustainable energy to households and businesses in rural areas.

''This partnership will increase energy access and provide an economic opportunity to the company by providing off-grid or microgrid power. This will help rural customers move away from burning relatively expensive fuels such as kerosene and can provide basic energy services and meet economic needs,'' Tyagi said in a statement.

Under the partnership, over 3.75 lakh CSCs will be involved in supplying solar water pumps to farmers and help in setting up micro grids in residential and commercial establishments in rural areas.

The partnership is initially expected to create employment to a minimum two persons in each panchayat where microgrid are proposed to be installed, thereby leading to generation of 20,000 jobs for rural youth.

CSC CEO Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said the association with Tata Power will help it reach out to farmers and rural enterprises with clean energy solutions and will not only create new employment opportunities for Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) but also offer Tata Power a grasp over the potential rural market.

The micro grids will be supported by CSC VLEs at the ground level. VLEs will help in providing connection to rural citizens, including MSME units for commercial purposes. The power available through these units would be affordable, qualitatively better, decentralized and serviced by a local entrepreneur, as per the statement.

VLEs will also be trained in installation of domestic and commercial connection.

''This association will also meet the energy requirements of CSCs and address the need of 24-hours supply of electricity to BharatNet in villages. A micro-grid has been piloted in five villages of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and learning from this will be useful in full rollout,'' the statement said.

CSC has also approached Tata Power with a request to support a rental model for solar water pumps that can be provided to 6,000 Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs), which CSC is setting up to support farmers across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 death toll breaches 100,000; eighth-highest in world

Frances COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, marking a bleak milestone for President Emmanuel Macrons government. Data from the health ministrys GEODES...

Indian star shuttler duo getting Plan B ready for Tokyo Games

In their quest to win Olympic medal, Indias star doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are adding a Plan B to their strategy by incorporating tactical European style of play under new coach Mathias Boe.The world number 1...

Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum-seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The ruling is a victory ...

Case filed against gym owner, associates for assaulting policeman

The police have registered a case against a gym owner and his associates and have also suspended two policemen a day after a video surfaced online purportedly showing one policeman being assaulted by them, officials said on Thursday. The po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021