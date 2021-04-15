Ludhiana farmers complain of shortage of gunny bags

Left Menu

Farmers in Ludhiana have said that they are facing delays in selling their produce in mandi due to a "shortage of gunny bags".

Updated: 15-04-2021 21:49 IST
Manjeet Singh, a farmer at Ludhiana mandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Ludhiana have said that they are facing delays in selling their produce in mandi due to a "shortage of gunny bags". They said they have been waiting for long hours to get their wheat produce filled in gunny bags.

Manjeet Singh, a farmer said, they spent all night at the mandi. "We are still not sure if our produce will be filled in bags or not. Earlier, the process was easier. We're yet to find a buyer," he told ANI.

He said the whole process of procuring wheat has been hampered and farmers are spending days at the mandis. He said the process earlier used to finish by 5 pm if they arrived at around 11 in the morning.

Rajwinder Singh, who had also come to the mandi, said people who arrived two days ago at the place were still waiting in the heat to sell their wheat produce. "Compared to last year, there is a lot of problem of filling wheat into bags at the mandi," he said. Raspal Singh, who arrived at the mandi two days ago with produce from his five acres land, also said there are a lot of problems compared to last year.

"We used to sell and get money by the evening if we reached the mandi in the morning. I request to the government to pay attention to our situation," he said. (ANI)

