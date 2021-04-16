Left Menu

Green and cheap? Doubts dog Lebanon's first electric car

(Adds comments from energy minister) By Timour Azhari BEIRUT, April 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Lebanon is launching its first electric car - billed as cheap and green - but sceptics say subsidised power will count for little in a flat economy reliant on fossil fuels and struggling to attract investment into renewable energy.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-04-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 00:37 IST
Green and cheap? Doubts dog Lebanon's first electric car
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

(Adds comments from energy minister) By Timour Azhari

BEIRUT, April 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Lebanon is launching its first electric car - billed as cheap and green - but sceptics say subsidised power will count for little in a flat economy reliant on fossil fuels and struggling to attract investment into renewable energy. Designed by Lebanon's EV Electra, the coupe-style 'Rise' is the country's first foray into the electric car market, a fast-growing sector that promises to lower planet-warming emissions.

Costing $30,000, the Rise reaches 180km (112 miles) an hour and goes on sale in Lebanon and Europe in late 2021, pending certification. But for all the hype around the sector's rising popularity, from Norway to China, the Rise faces a bumpy journey at home.

The economy is in crisis, with just 62 new cars sold in the first two months of 2021, against 1,876 in the same period last year, according to local consultancy Information International. The car's green impact is also set to be diluted in a country reliant on fossil fuels for electricity, while frequent power outages do not bode well for reliability.

Its maker is undaunted, saying state-subsidised power lends allure to a car with a pricetag out of most locals' reach. "Lebanon's electricity is one of the cheapest in the world. Few people could dream of driving an electric car at these costs," CEO Jihad Mohammad said.

"It's very competitive. You're driving at the expense of the state," former energy minister Cesar Abi Khalil told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Outgoing Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that subsidies on electricity would only be lifted when a new government introduces a financial recovery plan and wildly fluctuating exchange rates stabilise.

Prices would then be "in line with what the consumers are willing to pay and able to afford", he said in written comments. Sales of electric cars have soared in many rich economies, promising eco-minded consumers low running costs coupled with a lower footprint.

POWERLESS But Lebanon presents its own challenges.

The country's power supply has been spotty since a 1975-1990 civil war and has only worsened in an 18-month economic crisis, with rolling blackouts a regular feature of life. Mostly old power plants produce some 2,000 megawatts of electricity yet peak summer demand tops 3,400.

A fleet of privately-owned diesel generators fills the gap. When the power works, it's cheap; consumer power prices have not budged since the mid-1990s, even though costs have jumped.

Consumers buy power for less than a 10th of production cost, giving EV Electra its key leverage. Mohammad also plans to install dozens of charging stations and let customers use them for free.

The country generates roughly 95% of its power by burning heavy fuel oil, among the worst pollutants. Renewables, chiefly hydro-electric power, make up just a few percent. "An electric car is only as green as the electricity that powers it," said Carol Ayat, head of energy financing at Lebanon's Bank Audi.

In countries with a cleaner energy mix, such as France and Sweden, electric cars had 70% less lifetime emissions than normal cars, according to a 2020 study. The Rise could even boost greenhouse gas emissions by increasing demand for electricity, said Ayat.

RENEWABLE FUTURE Independent analyst Jessica Obeid said for any electric car to be sustainable, Lebanon needed effective solar charging and a reformed power sector centred on renewables.

Lebanon missed a target of generating 12% its electricity from renewable sources by 2020 and is primed to miss a more ambitious goal of 30% by 2030. A wind power project is stalled almost a decade post-launch, with international lenders unwilling to pay for the project until a new Lebanese government embarks on long-overdue reforms.

"Investments have stopped in all energy sectors including renewables," energy minister Ghajar said, adding that the 2030 target would be adjusted "based on market appetite and investor interest" once reforms are introduced by a new government. "Lebanon needs to double down on renewable energy ... because it's the only natural resource we have domestically," Obeid told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "If we want a productive economy...renewable energy provides affordable solutions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryants presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter c...

BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBCs coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained-about piece of television programming ever in the UK.The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two ...

Libyan leader meets top Russian officials, speaks with Putin

The head of Libyas interim government has met in Moscow with Russias prime minister and security council head, and spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin said Putin told Libyan premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Thursdays ...

Former U.S. Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker, full recovery expected -spokesman

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday.Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an asymptomatic heart condition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021