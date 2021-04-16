Odd News Roundup: Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
California officials on Thursday voted to toughen oversight of Pacific Gas Electric, saying the utility had largely failed to perform required tree-trimming work near power lines in areas with the highest risk of wildfires. The unanimous v...
Brazils leftist political party PSOL alleged on Thursday that a police chief in the Amazon had been reassigned in retaliation for the position he had taken on illegal logging.The Federal Police said in a statement that Alexandre Saraiva wou...
A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government ...
A majority of Brazils Supreme Court confirmed on Thursday a decision to annul criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, teeing up a presidential run against current President Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. The decisi...