Left Menu

SARS receives 88 000 applications in recruitment drive

“[We are] pleased with the response to the call for applications for various vacancies that will be filled to enhance our capacity to improve our service to taxpayers and improve levels of compliance,” said SARS in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:05 IST
SARS receives 88 000 applications in recruitment drive
SARS said it was overwhelmed by the 88 009 applications received. “Of these, 15 092 were internal applications,” said the revenue collector. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has received over 88 000 applications for over 500 skilled specialist and graduate vacancies in its recent recruitment drive.

"[We are] pleased with the response to the call for applications for various vacancies that will be filled to enhance our capacity to improve our service to taxpayers and improve levels of compliance," said SARS in a statement.

The vacancies that were advertised span many areas of SARS' operations, including information technology specialists, data management specialists, audit and risk specialists, investigations specialists and auditors with a specific focus on tax evasion and related matters, as well as many other areas.

SARS said it was overwhelmed by the 88 009 applications received. "Of these, 15 092 were internal applications," said the revenue collector.

SARS said the state of unemployment in South Africa amply demonstrates the challenges the country faces.

"It is a daunting challenge that all South Africans must act determinedly and diligently to overcome. SARS will play its role, and regrettably, absorb only 500 of these applicants as nation builders in our organisation."

The revenue collector said it believes government alone cannot create jobs and it hoped that others, particularly in the private sector, will do what they can to give opportunities, especially to young graduates.

On average, there were 468 applications (internal and external) per job category. Of the total number of applications, there were 7 946 applications from external graduates, while there were 755 applications from Chartered Accountants out of the total number of applications. There was also a substantial pool of applicants at the Masters and PhD level.

"As can be seen from the numbers, our country has a large pool of expertise in various fields from which prospective employers can draw to help the country fight the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. We must all rise to this challenge," said SARS.

The closing date for applications was 11 April 2021. SARS will only contact shortlisted candidates.

"There are a few vacancies where not enough applicants applied. Consequently, these vacancies are being re-advertised through our jobs portal on the SARS website.

"Interested persons are encouraged to visit the careers link on www.sars.gov.za," SARS said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian prosecutor accuses WHO of hindering COVID investigation

An Italian prosecutor has accused the World Health Organization WHO of hindering efforts to investigate allegations that Italy failed to prepare adequately for the coronavirus pandemic. Prosecutors in the northern city of Bergamo, the epice...

Thailand uses hotels for COVID patients as cases surge

Thailand reported on Friday its fifth record daily tally of coronavirus cases this week, as authorities set up thousands of field hospitals to cope with an influx of patients and lined up hotels to provide extra beds for those without sympt...

Mactrotech Developers to list on Monday

Realty major Macrotech Developers, which recently raised Rs 2,500 crore through a public issue, on Friday said it will list its shares on stock exchanges on April 19.The Mumbai-based company launched its initial public offer IPO on April 7...

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021