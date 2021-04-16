Left Menu

Pakistani mobile signals detected in Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday detected mobile signals from Pakistan after trekkers in Dharamshala claimed that the standard time on their phones changed from IST (Indian Standard time) to PST (Pakistan Standard Time).

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:08 IST
Pakistani mobile signals detected in Dharamshala
Superintendent of Police Vimukh Ranjan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday detected mobile signals from Pakistan after trekkers in Dharamshala claimed that the standard time on their phones changed from IST (Indian Standard time) to PST (Pakistan Standard Time).

According to Superintendent of Police Vimukh Ranjan, the Department of Telecommunication has been informed for further inquiry.

"Last week, we received information that some trekkers had detected signals from Pakistan on their phones and their time standard was also changed from IST to PST. The Department of Telecommunication was informed for further inquiry," Ranjan told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foden's ''Are you ready'' post to Mbappe on Twitter backfires

A post on Twitter between high-profile soccer players after a Champions League game has backfired, highlighting the perils of sports stars handing over control of their social media accounts to third parties.After scoring the goal that seal...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

Erode TN, Apr 16 PTI A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old ...

Rajasthan: NSUI members hold protest against BJP leader over remarks on Maharana Pratap

NSUI members on Friday held a demonstration against Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his controversial remarks on warrior king Maharana Pratap.The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI also burnt a...

Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy.The document was first leake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021