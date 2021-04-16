Left Menu

KZN driving licence lands magistrate released on R2000 bail

A KwaZulu-Natal magistrate was on Friday released on R2000 bail after appearing in court on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and defeating the ends justice.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the 56-year-old magistrate, Bonginkosi Herman Mtshali, was arrested on Thursday following an intensive investigation by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) into the irregular manner in which he obtained his driving licence.

Mtshali on Friday appeared at the Empangeni Magistrate's Court.

"He was granted bail of R2 000 and the case was postponed to 28 April 2021. His next court appearance will be in Mpumalanga, where he is expected to be joined by five other suspects," said the RTMC.

The corporation said Mtshali's arrest was a "clear demonstration that no one is above the law and that NTACU investigates all allegations without fear or favour".

Members of the public have been urged to report fraud and corruption involving the issuing of driving licences to ntacu@rtmc.co.za.

WhatsApp messages can be sent to 0832937989.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

