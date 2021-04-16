COVID-19: Odisha to close sports hostels across state from April 19

Left Menu

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the Sports and Youth Services Department of the Odisha government will close its sports hostels across Odisha from April 19 till further orders.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:42 IST
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the Sports and Youth Services Department of the Odisha government will close its sports hostels across Odisha from April 19 till further orders. According to a release issued by the Odisha government, the sports hostels in-charges have been entrusted to intimate parents, especially of lower-age boarders to take their wards from the hostels.

"In case of any difficulty in the travel of boarders, they will also facilitate their safe return home. During the period of closure, the sports hostel in-charges will be present at their respective hostels and utilise this period to curate and conduct sports-specific workshops and coach development programmes," the government said. Speaking on the issue, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, said, "The health of all our sports hostel boarders is paramount and the state government will ensure they reach their homes safe and soon."

"Sports hostel in-charges will be in constant touch with their respective boarders and assist in their development through virtual modules and also keep enforcing the need for adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, even when they are away from the hostels. Once the situation eases, they will be intimated much in advance and we will facilitate their return to the sports hostels, their home away from home," said Behera. Odisha reported 3,108 new COVID-19 cases, 837 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a state health bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 3,61,450. There were 16,889 active cases in the state till Thursday while a total of 3,42,570 persons have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

