Fourth West Zone meeting of Rajya Sainik Boards held

The fourth West Zone meeting of Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs) was held through video conferencing in New Delhi on April 16, 2021. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) Shri Ravikant.

The Action Taken Report of the third meeting of the West Zone was discussed along with fresh agenda points. The subjects included a reservation of Ex-Servicemen in employment, staff shortage, pay and allowances of RSB employees, delay in payment of benefits under various welfare schemes, opening of new Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinics, the opening of new CSD Canteens and pension issues.

Secretary, ESW gave directions to take urgent and time-bound action on the issues raised by RSBs. He assured the RSBs of full support from DESW and Kendriya Sainik Board in resolving the issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)