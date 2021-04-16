Left Menu

Fourth West Zone meeting of Rajya Sainik Boards held

The Action Taken Report of the third meeting of the West Zone was discussed along with fresh agenda points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:57 IST
Fourth West Zone meeting of Rajya Sainik Boards held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The fourth West Zone meeting of Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs) was held through video conferencing in New Delhi on April 16, 2021. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) Shri Ravikant.

The Action Taken Report of the third meeting of the West Zone was discussed along with fresh agenda points. The subjects included a reservation of Ex-Servicemen in employment, staff shortage, pay and allowances of RSB employees, delay in payment of benefits under various welfare schemes, opening of new Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinics, the opening of new CSD Canteens and pension issues.

Secretary, ESW gave directions to take urgent and time-bound action on the issues raised by RSBs. He assured the RSBs of full support from DESW and Kendriya Sainik Board in resolving the issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian foreign minister

The Maldives on Friday requested India for assured supply of essential commodities to it as the two sides discussed a plethora of issues relating to the bilateral, regional and international domains, sources said.The issue of supply of esse...

COVID-19: Jalna hospital using PSA method to generate oxygen

A hospital in Jalna said it was being able to generate 100 cylinders of medical oxygen in a 24-hour span amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.Deepak COVID Hospital director Sanjay Rakh said his facility was using the pressure swing absorption PSA...

Brazil scrambles to secure sedatives as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

An emergency shipment of sedatives needed to intubate severely ill COVID-19 patients arrived in Brazil late on Thursday from China, as the South American country scrambles for supplies due to severe shortages of the vital drugs. In recent d...

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

Morgan Stanley lost nearly 1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150 jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021